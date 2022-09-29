Bush sewage dump proves costly

A waste disposal company which dumped 5000 litres of sewerage waste on a remote road in north east Tasmania was fined $6500 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Willis Brothers Pty Ltd, the former owners of Nigel's Pumping Service, pleaded guilty to a count of failure to comply with a condition of registration of controlled waste transporters.
Crown prosecutor Anna Hogan said Willis Brothers Pty Ltd managing director Murray Gordon Willis collected liquid waste from a Derby camping site on October 4, 2020.
The court heard that Mr Willis filled his truck with waste from the showers and toilets.
Ms Hogan said that he travelled to Mt Paris Dam road and pulled up adjacent to a native forest area on a gravel road.
"At 1.30pm he stopped the truck and used the hose to empty the contents of the tank into a culvert," Ms Hogan said.
Members of the public spotted Mr Willis and took photos after they observed the foul smelling odour.
The scene was attended by a Department of Environment officer.
Tests found that the effluent was dominated by faecal matter.
In a video interview Mr Willis agreed that he had dumped the effluent on Mt Paris Dam road.
"It was going to be a quick way out and then I can get home," Mr Willis said.
He said that the dumping spot would be all right because no one would notice.
"I am very anal not to dump shit anywhere...and yes I got caught so I have got to cop it," he said.
The court heard that it would have cost $50 to empty the truck at either Bridport or Launceston.
Defence counsel Daryl Grey said that it was a deliberate act on behalf of the defendant's company.
Mr Willis dod not appear in court because he was the alleged victim of a home invasion and had suffered significant injuries.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Willis had taken his course of action rather than pay $50 for correct disposal.
"You took that course thinking that it was up in the bush and that it would be quick," he said.
"It was no only a deliberate and blatant defiance of the law as to correct disposal it was done purely as a matter of convenience where there was no pressing justification."
Mr Stanton said the brazen action needed to be denounced to deter others.
He convicted and fined the company $6500. The maximum possible fine was $17,200.
The court heard that Willis had sold the business since the incident.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
