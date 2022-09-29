The Examiner
A controlled waste transporter pleaded guilty to dumping 5000 litres of effluent.

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated September 29 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
Bush sewage dump proves costly

A waste disposal company which dumped 5000 litres of sewerage waste on a remote road in north east Tasmania was fined $6500 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

