George Town will not be fielding any men's sides in the TCL this season.
After joining the competition from Cricket North two seasons ago and fielding sides in the premier league, B-grade and C-grade, the decision to go into recess was made on Wednesday night.
Club president Jack Hill was upset but understood why the decision had to be made.
"At the end of last year we experienced some inconsistencies with player availability," he said.
"Leading into the winter, I started consultation with the TCL about what we could do to look at moving away from premier league, to potentially go to A-grade because I know we could play some less-skilled players in that league and also spark some availability and commitment from the existing players.
"They had the delegation to allow that and they chose not to, which they were within their rights to."
Adding to their availability issues, the Saints' preferred ground is undergoing redevelopments and they were this week informed that it will be out of action until February 2023.
This would've forced the men's teams to play on the oval with a bike track surrounding it, which Hill said offered both logistical and financial challenges as the club would be unable to run a bar from that location.
"We are incredibly disappointed and feel very let down by council as this would be two out of three seasons where we are unable to play our home ground," he said.
"The club's facilities create revenue but more importantly it's our identity. It just isn't possible we survive again away from home, not in premier league."
Despite being off the park, the next 12 months shape as a busy time for the club.
"From a structural point of view, the club needs a complete rebuild. I'll stay on over the next 12 months and look to lead that transition - we'll search for a new coach and look to recruit a core group of players," Hill said.
"I grew up at the club and I think team sport and community clubs have a place in people's lives that provide a refuge from stresses in life and my motivation to come back and help out was to only ever give that back.
"That's the disappointing part, that cricket isn't an option for young men in our community at the moment."
In some positive news for the club, the Saints' women's side will remain in the TCL's Female Boom competition, which Hill is grateful for.
"If there's one thing we can say that we've been successful in and I can be proud of, we've established a women's program from scratch.
"It's fantastic that they will still be competing and hopefully the community can band around that."
TCL president Darrell Whyte encouraged the community to support the club.
"To get back in the competition, they need more volunteers down there, Jack Hill has done an excellent job just to keep George Town above water for the last two years," he said.
"We will be welcoming them with open arms next year if they do what they have to do to come back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.