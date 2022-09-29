The Tasmanian government appears to be taking retribution on a worker who blew the whistle on alleged abuse in youth detention, Labor says.
Shadow Attorney-General Ella Haddad was referring to the case of Alysha, who is locked in an ongoing workers compensation case she says is causing her immense harm.
Alysha was a key witness in the youth detention hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings, and was pivotal in former premier Peter Gutwein's decision to close the controversial Ashley Youth Detention Centre, near Deloraine.
She says the ongoing case, including a succession of harrowing psychiatric assessments - that independent MLC Meg Webb describes as doctor shopping - is damaging her health, hurting her family and could lead to them losing their home.
Ms Haddad on Wednesday said the commission heard extensive evidence about "appalling treatment" of Alysha "after reporting serious allegations of abuse and misconduct at Ashley Youth Detention Centre".
"It seems the government, through the Solicitor General's office, is finding ways to subject her to cruelty and victimisation as retribution for having brought issues at AYDC to light," Ms Haddad said
"The Attorney-General, Elise Archer, must address these serious allegations and intervene in this mistreatment.
"Neither Alysha nor any other whistleblower should be subjected to retribution for seeking only to keep children safe."
Ms Haddad said the safety and wellbeing of young people should be government's highest priority.
"The commission of inquiry has brought to light harrowing experiences of young people in Tasmanian institutions, including Ashley Youth Detention Centre, as well as the deeply flawed practices across government agencies," she said.
Labor, the Greens, Ms Webb, fellow independent MPs Kristie Johnston and Andrew Wilkie and prominent lawyers have all called for Ms Archer to intervene in Alysha's case.
The government - including Ms Archer and Premier Jeremy Rockliff - says it cannot intervene.
Ms Archer recently said: "Workers compensation claims must be treated lawfully and fairly, free from any political interference."
"Accordingly, it would not be appropriate for me as Attorney-General, or any member of the government or parliament for that matter, to intervene in this or any other workers compensation claim."
Ms Archer was absent from state parliament on Wednesday.
Mr Rockliff said she was unwell.
