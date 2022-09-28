The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community survey seeks suggestions for Hillcrest one-year commemoration event

Libby Bingham
By Libby Bingham
September 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community consultation is continuing about a one-year commemoration event to mark the Hillcrest tragedy that rocked Devonport to its core and all of Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Bingham

Libby Bingham

reporter

The Advocate reporter in Devonport. Contact Libby at 0447176804 or libby.bingham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.