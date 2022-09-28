The Examiner
Tasmanian public schools open later due to protests around the state

By Matt Maloney
September 28 2022 - 7:21am
The Australian Education Union has been negotiating with the government over 14 months for better pay and conditions.

Educators involved in a two-hour protest have sent a message to the government that the action is not just about a decent pay rise.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

