Tasmanian woman cops suspended sentence for sustained harassment of gay neighbours

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:50pm, first published 5:00pm
The woman was found by the Hobart Magistrates Court to have breached a restraining order 13 times.

A woman who forced her homosexual neighbours to sell their home due to ongoing verbal abuse has been handed a suspended sentence by the Hobart Magistrates Court.

