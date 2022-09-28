A woman who forced her homosexual neighbours to sell their home due to ongoing verbal abuse has been handed a suspended sentence by the Hobart Magistrates Court.
Karen Melanie Foster last week received a six-month suspended sentence for 13 breaches of a restraining order against her, with a good behaviour period of two years.
The relationship with her former neighbours broke down after a minor dispute and she began hurling anti-gay abuse at them.
One of the neighbours Tony* said the pair took out a restraining order against her when their letterbox was filled with open condoms containing a cream-like substance, a tube of lubricant, cucumbers and glowsticks.
Tony said that failed to stop the harassment and that the couple struggled to get police to act on multiple breaches of the restraining order, including vandalism and damage to their property.
He said once they received assistance from Equal Opportunity Tasmania and LGBTIQA+ advocate Rodney Croome, their neighbour was ultimately arrested for the breaches.
Tony said the whole experience affected his work, studies and personal relationships at the time.
He said he and his partner dreaded coming home to their house and felt trapped when they were there.
Tony said if anyone knew of somebody who was suffering homophobic abuse or harassment, he urged them to report it to police and contact Equality Tasmania to get assistance with appropriate supports.
Equality Tasmania spokesman Rodney Croome said he knew of many LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians who had endured similar abuse from neighbours.
"This case has set a precedent that will hopefully deter other abusers," he said.
"The outcome has been appropriate, but there are still issues raised by how long it took for the case to go to court.
"Tasmania Police generally responded well, but they could do better."
