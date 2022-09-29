Women's health expo landing in Launceston on Saturday

A free women's health expo is coming to Launceston on Saturday, educating and informing on the whole of women's health.
Hosted by the Launceston Women's Health Clinic and sister organisation Womenkind, the event will explore areas of physical and mental health, social connections, environment, and connection with the community at the Inveresk Tramsheds.
Launceston Women's Health Clinic Doctor Sue Mallet said she thought it would be a nice nice opportunity for professionals to get together after COVID shut down the last few events.
"We've got psychologists, exercise physiologists, lactation consultants, business women and so much more talking about local health matters that are relevant to women."
She said representatives from support services across the country will be present, from NDIS to Diabetes Australia.
"It's all about community, and celebrating women coming together."
Manager of clinical services at Launceston Women's Health Clinic Kath Hinde said a collaborative art project will be going on throughout the day.
"Everyone's going to be given a template and are invited to sit down together and decorate it however they like."
"It'll become part of a large permanent display. Women are encouraged to write their name on it and be a part of something."
Dr Mallet said a big part of the expo is the 'share the dignity' program they run every year.
"Share the dignity is for women who are fleeing violence or are homeless, and it's about having essential items like tampons, pads, shampoo; anything to do with personal hygiene," she said.
People are encouraged to bring a donation that can go into one of the bags, which goes to local women in need.
"Women juggle an awful lot of things in their lives. Not only is it their physical health, but their mental, social and environmental health."
"It's often hard for women to prioritise their own health and so it's looking at all sorts of things to do with that."
"I think for women the big thing is there's never one thing in isolation. It's always connected to something else, and it's about treating the whole person."
The free event runs from 10am to 2pm, and more information on speakers and displays can be found at https://launcestonwhc.com.au/education-events/#events.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
