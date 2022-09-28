Recently we have been hearing from the Premier and Minister for Health, Jeremy Rockliff about bed block at the LGH.
The Minister mentions two groups of patients, those who qualify for residential aged care and the NDIS patients who should be moved to a more appropriate facility.
The Minister does not mention a third group of patients, those who are terminally ill.
We estimate that on any given day there would be several patients who would be suitable for transfer to a hospice, if one was available.
Prior to the last federal election there was bipartisan commitment of $20 million to fund the establishment of a dedicated hospice within the LGH precinct.
We estimate that on any given day there would be several patients who would be suitable for transfer to a hospice, if one was available.- Barb Baker, Spokesperson for Friends of Northern Hospice
We hear way too often of patients who are dying in the LGH, in ambulances, the emergency department and in general wards.
Frequently when family members request transfer to a more appropriate facility such as the Calvary Melwood Unit, it does not happen.
There appears to be a serious problem with properly managed discharge planning at the LGH when nursing homes have vacancies but patients are unable to be transferred as the 'necessary' paperwork is not completed and terminally ill patients cannot be transferred to Melwood.
The Friends of Northern Hospice in an attempt to 'speed up' the hospice process, forwarded a detailed plan to both Minister Rockliff and Minister Mark Butler.
We are awaiting a response
A letter to the Premier. Enough is enough.
What can I say that hasn't already been said about the need of a stadium for a Tasmanian AFL Team. Rob Shaw's page in The Examiner "September 20th".
Covers all bases: not needed.
The $750 million will of course not be enough, so as in the past the phrase of over budget will happen people will then say I told you so.
Mr Rockliff now is the time to act sensibly and not live with regret after it has happened.
These were introduced by our State Parliament in 2019 on a trial basis.
In the three years since the legislation has not been revisited, although some serious anomalies soon became apparent.
Anklets are worn for indeterminate periods of time. This flies in the face of all other sentencing by our courts which is always for a specified period of time.
Even murderers know how long they will be imprisoned.
Not so those sentenced to wear bracelets where no time limits are imposed.
Magistrates and judges avoid making decisions terminating a person's term of wearing a bracelet.
Most unfair.
Bracelets are far more restricting the further one is from the control centre in Hobart, and now maybe also in Launceston.
The further one is situated beyond the control centre the more restricted one is.
Is it just that sentencing becomes more severe according to where in the state one resides?
As earlier stated judges appear to be reluctant to adjudicate in terminating the wearing of bracelets.
Too often hearings would be adjourned on flimsy reasons.
For the bracelet wearer this adjournment always came at a cost, an hour or two of lawyers time at $400 or so per hour.
Lawyers saw no urgency in the process as it provided income.
The sufferer in all this was always the bracelet wearer enduring financial and mental strain in an unknowing environment. Surely it is time this legislation was revisited?
If we can play North Melbourne and Hawthorn down here now then there is nothing wrong with the stadiums we have and stop paying the AFL to have them down here.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.