A Greens' motion to commit future state governments to a pre-commitment, card-based gaming on poker machines has been weakened by a government amendment.
The Greens in their original motion sought for the harm reduction measure not to be abolished after the next state election.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson during the debate in Parliament on Wednesday said that part of the motion appeared as if it was intended to bind a future parliament.
"It will be a matter for parties to make their policies in the approach to the next election and that is always the case," he said.
The amendment to soften the wording of the motion was supported by Labor and opposed by the Greens.
Ms O'Connor as a result, it showed the government wasn't committed to its policy, which was rejected by Mr Ferguson.
After the debate, she said it was unfortunate that neither the Liberals or Labor could commit to a policy position after the next state election, which was due to be held a year after the pre-commitment gaming system was introduced.
"It's deeply regrettable this matter could not have been put to rest," Ms O'Connor said.
