Coroner says animal euthanasia drugs should be locked up

A coroner is calling for improved and secure storage of a fatal drug used by veterinarians to euthanise animals following the death of a Northen Tasmanian man.
The drug is regulated by the Commonwealth Poisons Standard and is listed as a schedule 4 drug, which requires it to be stored in a dispensary or room that is not visible to the public and which cannot be public accessed.
Coroner Simon Cooper recommended that the drug be up-scheduled to become a schedule 8 drug that would require veterinarians to lock the drug in a secure safe with restricted access.
He is not the first Australian coroner to make such recommendations about animal euthanasia drugs, following a number of veterinarian and dog groomer deaths with such drugs.
"Other Australian coroners have highlighted the fact that [this drug] has been used in a number of cases in this country as a mechanism for suicide," Mr Cooper said.
"In each case, the source has been a veterinary practice," he said.
Mr Cooper said schedule 8 drugs must be stored in an approved safe.
"They may be taken away from veterinary practices but only if they are then securely locked when the veterinary surgeon is not with the drug," he said.
"The [state's veterinary] board recommends schedule 8 drugs should not be left in vehicles overnight."
Mr Cooper recommended that the drug in injectable form "be stored by veterinary practices and veterinary practitioners in accordance with the requirements applicable to schedule 8 drugs".
South Australia changed its storage laws for the drug in June last year, which now require veterinarians and animal hospitals to secure the injectable drug in a locked container.
The Veterinary Board of Tasmania states that the drug, while under schedule 4, should be treated as a schedule 8 drug and kept in a safe, or at least a locked cupboard.
If you or someone you know is experiencing distress, seek help and support from A Tasmanian Lifeline (1800 98 44 34), Lifeline (13 11 14), Suicide Call Back Service (1300 659 467), or the Lifeline crisis chat service at www.lifeline.org.au/crisis-chat. In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.