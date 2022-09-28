Launceston teachers leave school to protest

Schools in Launceston started late yesterday as hundreds of disgruntled teachers participated in a strike.
The two-hour industrial action was held at the Elphin Sports Centre and was organised by the Australian Education Union Tasmania.
Similar rallies took place at the same time in Hobart, Devonport, and Burnie.
Attendees at each of the four events called on the state government to address Tasmania's "overstretched" public education system.
The AEU's state manager Brian Whitman said despite negotiations starting 14 months ago, there was yet to be a single funded promise met by the government.
"We consulted with educators for a year-and-a-half, which resulted in a log of claims filled with ideas and suggestions being put forward, none of which have been accepted," he said.
"Temporarily closing schools is always a last resort, but we felt this was the only way to get our point across to the government."
Teacher Cameron Hindrum - who participated in a strike with his Launceston College colleagues in August - said the issues facing the state's educators couldn't be narrowed down to just one.
"Class sizes are far too big, there isn't enough in-class support, and Tasmanian teachers are the lowest paid in the country," he said.
"Teaching is a lifestyle choice as constant overtime racked up through marking and preparing means time with our families is taken from us, which might be a little more palatable if we were being paid at a rate that matches the effort we put in."
It wasn't just classroom leaders who attended the event, as teacher assistants turned out in droves to show their support and call for their own changes as well.
Teacher assistant Andrew Bays said those in his profession were among the lowest paid educators and were "stood down", without pay, for 12 weeks per year.
"I've worked in private and public enterprises both here and on the mainland and I've never in my life seen more unfair practices," he said.
Education, children and youth minister, Roger Jaensch, said industrial action was "unnecessary".
"A fortnight ago the Premier met with unions and heard the claims and issues that public sector workforce representatives had to put on the table ... he told them he would be back at the end of the next week with a wage offer, but before that happened the union locked in industrial action which led to the closure of schools, denying children a couple of hours of important learning," he said.
"We are waiting at the table with real offers addressing the concerns of teachers and teacher assistants ... we look forward to the AEU returning to discussions to continue to improve conditions."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
