Kingsway Bar will host a question evening with candidates for City of Launceston council.
On Thursday evening from 6pm, the bar will allow the community to get to know their council candidates.
Bar owner Lee Edrich said the event idea came about from community members.
"People have popped into the bar saying they really didn't know who the candidates are," he said.
Attendees will include Danny Gibson, Alan Harris, Lindi McMahon, Ross Marsden, Jarad Murray, Tenille Pentland, Kirsten Ritchie, Cecily Rosol, Steve Saunders and Tim Walker - there will be 18 of the 33 candidates in attendance.
Mr Edrich said it was most likely there will be a second event to cater for more candidates.
Questions can be submitted online, candidates will answer to questions drawn at random.
Candidates will also be given two minutes to introduce themselves and why they are running for council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.