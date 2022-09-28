More than 100,000 specimens at Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery have been uploaded onto a global database.
Collections officer Simon Fearn said the museum gets inundated with requests from around the world for their specimens - to upload 104,916 will benefit scientists across the globe.
Each record uploaded will provide researchers with accurate specimen and collection details, such as collection location, date, collector's name and a range of additional information such as altitude, habitat, vegetation and ecosystem type.
"This is quite a milestone for our institution, and for researchers across Australia and the globe," Mr Fearn said.
Mr Fearn explained "natural history collections are not very useful on their own unless they're available to researchers around the world."
"One of the most critical things we do is that every single insect gets a unique registration number that goes into the museum database," he said.
The QVMAG collection contains hundreds of thousands of specimens, only a handful of those are on display.
"These specimens represent a 'library' of biodiversity which allows us to work with researchers around the world to identify and catalogue our specimens. Through these trips many poorly known, or 'rediscovered' species are identified from our fieldwork, as well as many new records for Northern Tasmania," Mr Fearn said.
"This is a valuable process as it adds to our knowledge of what species exist, their habitat preferences and hence distribution on our island. Such information is vital to land managers of all types in making rational decisions around land use and conservation."
Everything in the QVMAG collection, from snails to Wedge-Tailed eagles, will be a part of this process.
Despite being a regional museum whose specimens may not match state or national museums, it still has an important place in research.
"Out of all the museums in the country, we of course have the most significant collection in northern Tasmania and material," Mr Fearn said.
Researchers, students and citizen scientists can explore these zoological research records for free online at the Atlas of Living Australia - ala.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.