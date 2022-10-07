There's something a little disconcerting about visiting an iconic Neolithic monument and confronting issues with drones, selfie sticks and WiFi connections.
While most tourist attractions would be a lot more attractive without the tourists, Stonehenge has had 5000 years to come to terms with its popularity.
A staple ingredient in England's tourism industry cake for centuries, the prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire is one of the country's most famous landmarks and was added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites in 1986.
Like the pyramids of Egypt, Eiffel Tower, Sydney Harbour Bridge or Statue of Liberty, it has an outline instantly recognisable even in silhouette.
Driving past on the busy A303, just a stone's throw away from the circle, gives the impression that it exists without the obligatory visitor centre, museum, multi-media displays, tourist shop, cafe and gigantic car park, but this is because all of the above are situated just beyond the horizon about two kilometres further away.
In contrast to when highways ran within touching distance of the stones and access was so free that visitors would carve their initials in them, access to Stonehenge is now carefully controlled and orchestrated from a vast visitor centre out of sight, if not mind.
Opened in December 2013, the centre houses permanent and temporary exhibitions, including 300 archaeological treasures found at the site ranging from jewellery and pottery to human remains.
This has successfully achieved the objective of preserving the iconic view of the stones from all directions. Aside from the pathway, guide ropes and signage, there is virtually no human intrusion on the monument, aside from what was completed five millennia ago.
The trade-off comes through a free shuttle bus service that runs from the visitor centre to the stone circle, stopping off halfway to present the opportunity to walk the remaining stretch. Alternatively, there is an option to walk the full distance, which takes about half an hour.
With so many visitors either time-pressed or allergic to unnecessary exercise, the vast majority take the bus the whole way, meaning a constant flow of heavily-laden large vehicles and a sizable dent in any aspirations towards carbon neutrality.
That detraction aside, the set-up does make for a surprisingly pleasant experience.
Visitors stream off the buses and are filtered towards and around the circle - close enough to photograph and enjoy but far enough away to leave untouched and unscathed. A slow pace is observed by all in a manner similar to mourners passing an open coffin, albeit with more selfies.
Aside from signs banning the use of drones, there is little instruction about required behaviour as trust is placed in the visitor to be responsible - a potentially naive assumption but one which appears to be largely respected.
According to English Heritage, which cares for more than 400 historic monuments, buildings and sites attracting 10 million visitors per year, Stonehenge is the world's most famous prehistoric monument. It was created in several stages: an early henge monument, built about 5000 years ago, with the familiar stone circle erected in the late Neolithic period about 2500BC. Several burial mounds were built nearby in the early Bronze Age.
The complete World Heritage Site includes mesolithic postholes dating back 10,000 years, the Stonehenge Cursus and long barrow, nearby Woodhenge, Cuckoo Stone and Durrington Walls, plus an assortment of barrows called Winterbourne Stoke, Stonehenge Down and Cursus, many of which form obvious unnatural lumps on the expansive surrounding vistas.
Visitors are encouraged to explore each, but also requested to remain on designated paths.
The stone circle itself faces the aptly-named Stonehenge Avenue, flanked by the Heel Stone and stone hole marker, aligned to the sunset of the winter solstice and sunrise of the summer equivalent.
The Slaughter Stone, Station Stones, Aubrey Hole and various markers form an outer circle, each positioned near the perimeter ditch. The semi-ruined inner circle - the bit we're all most familiar with - consists of Sarsen stones (each 4m high, 2m wide and weighing around 25 tons), Bluestones and a horseshoe of sarsen trilithons.
Attempting to explain the site's much-debated reason for existence, Wikipedia states: "Stonehenge was produced by a culture that left no written records. Many aspects of Stonehenge, such as how it was built and for what purposes it was used, remain subject to debate. A number of myths surround the stones."
A free audio guide is available for download using the visitor centre WiFi and details the construction timeline in a variety of languages.
Opting against this to allow maximum sensual intake exposed the global popularity of the attraction.
In one circuit of the stones could be heard conversations in Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, something Scandinavian and even Mancunian and Geordie.
One elderly woman could be heard reminiscing to a guide about her family stopping their car to take a photograph of the stones on the since-removed main road more than 50 years ago.
Back at the visitor centre come the multitude of optional additional experiences from more learning opportunities to food and souvenirs.
"Come face to face with a 5000-year-old man in the exhibition," or "Step into a Neolithic village and find out if you have what it takes to move a mighty Sarsen stone" are just some of the tempting invitations.
Neolithic houses have been reconstructed and are inhabited by volunteer guides only too happy to fill in details of what such an existence would have involved.
A spacious museum contains the aforementioned archaeological exhibits, a 360-degree audio-visual experience plus an abundance of alternative opinions of the site, from the famous to the unknown.
Poet William Wordsworth observed: "So proud to hint yet keep thy secrets" and novelist Thomas Hardy wrote: "A very temple of the winds" but neither could compete with a member of the public who recalled: "Our five year old said: 'I want to go home. It's just a pile of rocks'."
Adult admission to Stonehenge is £20, with a family ticket costing £56.60. It is free for those who belong to English Heritage with memberships starting from £53 a year.
