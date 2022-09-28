Tasmanians who have their driver's licence number caught up in the Optus data breach can now get a replacement free of charge.
The state government announced Service Tasmania would waive the $11.49 charge for a new card if a person could demonstrate that they have had both the licence number and the card number disclosed.
This also applies to those who have had their Personal Information Card compromised.
The fee waiver follows similar moves made by governments in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.
Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the government was monitoring the cyber-attack on Optus closely and taking appropriate action.
"The Tasmanian Government cyber security team is working with Optus, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, and other jurisdictions to understand the full impact of the hack on Tasmanians," she said.
Ms Ogilvie said the State Growth Department would contact customers who had already visited Service Tasmania for a replacement licence to offer a reimbursement of the cost.
Optus has sent emails or SMS messages to customers whose identification document numbers have been compromised because of the cyber hack.
