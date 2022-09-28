The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Free driver's licence replacements offered to Tasmanians involved in Optus hack

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanians impacted by the Optus data breach can get a new licence number and card free of charge at any Service Tasmania outlet.

Tasmanians who have their driver's licence number caught up in the Optus data breach can now get a replacement free of charge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.