Man who shot at Tasmania Police is still on the run after 36 hours

By Isabel Bird
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:47am, first published 1:42am
Police plead with shooter 'hand yourself in'

Tasmania Police are calling on the man who shot at two police vehicles on Monday night to hand himself in.

