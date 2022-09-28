Police plead with shooter 'hand yourself in'

Tasmania Police are calling on the man who shot at two police vehicles on Monday night to hand himself in.
After 36 hours on the run, and a significant air and land search for Robert George Greig, police have issued a plea to the shooter "to make contact with police and hand himself in".
Commander Tim Dooley said that police wanted to resolve this incident safely for everyone, including 33 year old Greig.
"Mr Greig, please make contact with police so we can safely resolve the situation for you, your family and your loved ones," Commander Dooley said.
"Police would like to acknowledge the support and assistance of the local community as we carry out our investigations. We appreciate their patience and understanding, and we are working hard to safely resolve this situation as soon as we can."
The search for Greig began after police were called to arrest him in relation to a family violence incident in New Norfolk.
The first responding police unit was repeatedly shot at, and a second responding police vehilce was also fired upon on Monday night.
On Tuesday the search for Mr Greig continued with significant police resources used in the man hunt, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, drones and specialist resources.
Police were also searching for a blue Holden Colorado 4WD registration YD08IP.
"Police continued our search of a number of houses and properties in the Brighton and Elderslie areas overnight in a bid to located Mr Greig and the blue Holden Colorado 4WD registration YD08IP," Mr Dooley said.
"We can't discount the possibility that the vehicle may have been modified with some parts repainted with an undercoat grey colour."
Police are asking the public for any information about where Mr Greig is located, and have said anonymity will be guaranteed.
Members of the public who have seen Mr Greig or the vehicle he is believed to be driving are asked to not approach him but instead call Police on 131444.
