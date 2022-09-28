Educators involved in a two-hour protest have sent a message to the government that the action is not just about a decent pay rise.
Hundreds of school staff and supporters gathered outside Parliament on Wednesday morning before the day's sitting to call for more in-class support for teachers, smaller class sizes and more sustainable workloads.
Teachers also want pay parity with their mainland counterparts and paid holiday leave for teacher aides.
Australian Education Union president David Genford said support staff were suffering most from the state's cost of living pressures.
He said schools needed more professional support staff in schools to support children with complex needs so teachers had more time to teach.
"We want to give our teachers more time to teach, to be able to prepare lessons that are engaging, that are going to actually benefit our students," Mr Genford said.
"If we don't change what's happening in schools at the moment, our students are the ones that are going to suffer."
For a second day in Parliament, Labor and the Greens attacked the government on its proposed new stadium complex for Hobart, highlighting that the money to fund it could be spent pay and condition improvements for educators.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he was proud of the government's investment in education and its reforms.
He said there were 435 more teachers in the state's public schools than there were in 2014.
"The government is of course is very well aware this is high demand for professional support staff across our schools and that is why we have increased the number of professional support staff by over 100 full-time-equivalents since 2014," he said.
Labor's education spokesman Josh Willie said Mr Rockliff was given numerous opportunities in Question Time to commit to better resourcing in schools.
"Instead, he and his Education Minister Roger Jaensch continued their meaningless rhetoric about investing in infrastructure to grow the economy and reeling off statistics about what they've done," he said.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the government's intention to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a new stadium was a betrayal of education staff and Tasmanian children who deserved a quality education.
The government last Friday sent a salary increase offer to the state's public service unions of 11 per cent over four years.
The offer is for a 3 per cent increase each year for the first two years and a 2.5 per cent increase in the third year and the fourth year.
Unions are required to respond to the offer by this Friday.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.