Cricket North, TCL, CTPL to be impacted by MyCricket changeover

This cricket season will see dramatic changes in how clubs are run and how competitions are managed.
Cricket Australia has moved from MyCricket to PlayHQ for their competition set-up, which means every club and association in Tasmania will be getting used to a new system for season 2022-23.
In turn, it also means The Examiner and other media organisations across Tasmania, NSW and South Australia will be unable to provide full scoreboards and team selections until a new system is designed.
South Launceston Cricket Club president Jeremy Jackson said his club, as well as others, are working through the changes on their end - utilising Cricket Australia's assistance.
"I'm sure I'm not alone in feeling like the cricketing community and other stakeholders only just got the hang of MyCricket, but if PlayHQ is a better platform long term, then I guess that will be a positive change in the end," he said.
"It is disappointing that the teams and scorecards won't be able to be printed in The Examiner at least initially as we, like most other clubs I'm sure, have a lot of ex-players, club members and external supporters that like to keep updated with how our teams are going.
"Hopefully this can be rectified in the not too distant future."
Previously, a system was used to pull scores, teams and other details from MyCricket for publication, saving clubs from having to manually input data.
A new system that will be designed to do the same with PlayHQ is expected to be done by mid-November, with both PlayHQ and Australian Community Media, who own The Examiner, needing to develop hardware for scoreboards and teams to run in print.
In the meantime, the regular editorial coverage of Cricket Tasmania Premier League, Cricket North and the Tasmanian Cricket League will be included in The Sunday Examiner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.