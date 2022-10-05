Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car
Every so often a home hits the market that is quite simply in a league of its own.
This recently completed architectural masterpiece offers a striking luxury design channelling opulent living.
Throughout the home you are greeted with a flawless contrast of white polished concrete floors, floor to ceiling glass windows, mountain views, groove lining feature walls, blackbutt joinery, 2.7m ceilings, a custom recessed European lighting design by Darklight Design UK and ample natural sunlight throughout.
The kitchen offers a sleek, minimal design of high end integrated appliances, a 5m snow stone/ blackbutt Island bench and feature 64 bottle wine rack.
Comprising of three bedrooms, all with built in robes and the master with a walk in robe, luxurious en-suite and mountain views. The media room includes a built in surround sound system.
The bathrooms boast a timeless design of Italian floor to ceiling tiles, double shower heads, heated floors, stone vanity tops and a feature skylight in the master en-suite.
The laundry offers stone bench tops, a oliveri double sink and external access. The triple car garage is secure and offers internal access and extra built in storage.
This home is a once of a lifetime opportunity so don't delay.
