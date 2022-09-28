Trainer Blake Pursell claimed the inaugural Gary Sutton Tasmanian Breeders Classic Final in Launceston on Monday night with Fossil Bluff.
The well-bred son of Aston Dee Bee and Elsey Gregg speared the lids and led throughout for a convincing win in 30.13.
Pursell was still on cloud nine after a massive 72 hours that saw the Brighton-based trainer and his father Brendan also take out the Million Dollar Chase Final in Sydney with McInerney.
"It's been a big couple of days for us and Fossil Bluff winning the Breeders final capped it off," the trainer said.
"He showed plenty of determination in the run with his sister (Black Spitfire) laying in on him going through the first turn.
"I was impressed in the way he used the rails draw and he's definitely a talented pup going places."
Meanwhile, Longford trainer David Crosswell ranked Classy Lady among the most honest greyhounds he has prepared after her win in the Steve King Ladies Bracelet Final.
"She is a fantastic little chaser," Crosswell said.
"She was unlucky not to win the Ladies Bracelet last year and 12 months on she has continued to hold her form.
"Despite her age (four years), she's had no injuries throughout her career which is why her record is consistent."
Crosswell paid tribute to owner-breeder Trevor Cuttriss who he said was "a real pleasure to deal with".
"I'm hoping Classy Lady will race on then Trevor has plans for breeding," he said.
