Ashley Youth Detention Centre whistleblower Alysha* writes -
After years of respectful pleas for help and being left to drown in a well of buck passing and obfuscation, I write the following from a place of deep sadness.
That it is necessary is of even greater sadness.
I have only ever tried to help make Tasmanian children safer.
For this, my family's lives are in ruin.
The Attorney-General (AG), Elise Archer MHA, has failed miserably in ensuring the delivery of justice and that immense harm are not caused to me and my family.
It is hard to see how other whistleblowers and state servants would ever come forward to protect vulnerable children in custody at Ashley Youth Detention Centre (AYDC) or other state institutions.
Due to a long, harrowing and disturbing course of conduct I have been subjected to, I no longer have confidence in the capacity of Ms Archer to oversee the administration of justice.
I have worked in organisational change and practice reform for over a decade.
I never foresaw that I would relocate our lives for a role with great potential to create positive change, and after just four weeks at AYDC I would be reporting to my superiors, repeatedly, occurrences of child sexual abuse that had not seen prior intervention.
Despite detailing this alleged abuse and supplying evidence of gross misconduct, I was met by efforts to cover up the allegations and discouragement in reporting to Tasmania Police.
I had broken the unwritten rule of silence and was now facing recrimination.
What followed was a campaign of escalating bullying, culminating in physical assault at work and a car swerving and nearly hitting me in the staff car park.
I was pregnant at the time. I miscarried soon after.
It was clear that I was in increasing danger and AYDC management would not intervene despite upwards of 20 emails requesting help.
Brokenheartedly, I sought workers compensation.
Soon after, my workers compensation claim was referred to the OSG who have had carriage of it since.
What ensued is a litany of failures by arms of the state overseen by AG Archer, to follow their own practice models and deliver justice.
In fact, a course of conduct began that was in stark contrast to their professional standards by way of costly litigation and technical obstructions, in effect harming and retraumatising me.
Despite being on leave, and distressed and confused by the initial response to my reports, I continued to act on my ethical obligations to ensure reported matters from AYDC reached someone who would intervene.
I kept escalating reports through to my department Sscretary and Minister to little avail, until ultimately, I shared all that I could, in a meeting with then Tasmanian premier, Peter Gutwein.
The announcement to close Ashley was made the day after I met with premier Gutwein.
After mounting pressure, a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Government Responses to Child Sexual Abuse was announced.
I have since provided over 6000 documents to them.
I have spent hundreds of hours explaining the systems, processes, and practices I observed and documented at AYDC.
Over a year ago I was required to spend an entire week with the COI and my income was cut entirely because I couldn't see my GP to get a renewed certificate because of my legal obligations as a witness.
My payments have been cut off three times, the first time being the day after I met Premier Gutwein.
Each time, I had to seek legal intervention and experience the stress and trauma of being left without income without knowing if my benefits would be reinstated.
My claim has now been weaponised against me for years.
I have participated in three gruelling psychiatric evaluations with three different psychiatrists, and a fourth additional one demanded by the state, the most recent of which took six hours.
Abhorrently, I was questioned extensively (by request of the OSG) on my own experience of facing child abuse which occurred 25 years ago.
I find the insinuation that survivors couldn't possibly be recovered, competent, professional people deeply offensive.
The reports are all similar, and supportive of myself.
However, the OSG has claimed privilege over all three of their reports which means that they cannot be relied upon in my legal matter.
The fourth evaluation which my lawyers advised me was necessary given the OSG's refusal to formally exchange their previous three reports, is consistent with the other three.
I was notified by the OSG that I was being asked to attend a fifth psychiatric evaluation, to be conducted over two days, mere days before giving evidence publicly.
I was already at breaking point from juggling the competing demands of compiling evidence whilst fielding mounting attacks and technical arguments from the OSG.
After intervention by a third party and my lawyers, the OSG agreed to delay those appointments.
Two days after I gave evidence, the OSG contacted my lawyer saying that they were pressing on with the demand for their fourth evaluation.
When my lawyers advised that they were concerned about advising me that the OSG was insisting that their fourth evaluation proceed because they feared a further deterioration in my mental health and asked them to give me a week to recover, the OSG said words to the effect of, "If you don't notify your client, we will do so directly."
My lawyers had my psychologist contact me because they were aware of the risk the news would put me at.
I cannot go through that invasive, violating and highly traumatic process with a stranger again, nor will my treating physicians allow it due to the risk that it carries.
As such, I declined having a fifth evaluation, which puts me at risk of having my income suspended entirely.
I decided to write to the Attorney-General as a state servant being mistreated by the OSG, in a final effort to seek intervention in what were widely viewed as unprecedented circumstances.
I wrote: "As the Attorney-General, and first law officer of the state, you are also best placed to ensure state solicitors act humanely and appropriately. As the Minister for Justice, the department responsible for the Commission of Inquiry, it ought to be of extreme concern to you that [an external body] have intervened twice regarding conduct by the state in regard to me. You can intervene in many ways, and I urge you to. I am sure Premier Rockliff will support you in doing so, as he has repeatedly expressed gratitude and support for state servants who spoke up as well as reassuring us we will be protected."
I also wrote: "We have heard the evidence. Three major case studies in AYDC hearings were examined as a result of my reporting and insistence on these matters being handled appropriately. Four or five senior state servants were accused of misleading me, minimising my concerns, ignoring reports I made in writing and, in several cases, stated under oath they ought to apologise to me. This occurs, as I lose my health, our financial security and my sense of safety. If you have an ounce of humanity, you must act now. I won't survive this as it is currently being dragged out and fought for inexplicable reasons. All that I want, and deeply deserve, is to disappear and be given the opportunity to recover. You are denying me the ability to recover. My family and I are suffering and have been for three years. All the staff I have reported - every single one of them - are now stood down. When do you say to me: 'You did the right thing, and we let you down time after time?' "
I attached a lengthy document detailing specific breaches of the Model Litigant Guidelines that had occurred in the handling of my claim by the OSG. The OSG's breaches of these were explored by [an external body] as well as with the SG and deputy SG themselves. The response to the email and attachment, was that an "independent" review would occur. Having taken part in many "independent' reviews conducted by the OSG and DPAC by now, I immediately asked to know the proposed terms of teference and who would be undertaking the review.
I was ignored, and soon after received an email from the AG stating: "I understand that you have been advised that the independent review of your worker's compensation claim has been completed and that the independent reviewer found that it is being managed appropriately and in compliance with Model Litigant Guidelines. I also understand that you have been advised that as the review is protected by privilege its contents will not be divulged."
I had not been advised, I was not told who conducted this review, what their reasoning or findings were, nor the scope.
As it stands, all evidence points to the opposite of my case being managed appropriately. So inappropriately in fact, that a series of events and interventions led to my case being removed from the OSG. The review's findings appear to be at complete odds with what we know to be true.
We were then informed, that a new department secretary would be the "Instructor" to the OSG and that my department would no longer instruct it.
Shock and disbelief ensued on numerous fronts.
Much of my testimony before the COI has related to the Department of Communities and its systemic dysfunction. Yet instructions to oppose by workers compensation case have come to the OSG from the Department of Communities.
Does this mean that the Department of Communities has been privy to the most confidential and sensitive allegations that have made regarding it as part of my workers compensation case? Does this mean that Department of Communities' instructions to the OSG have shaped the opposition to my workers compensation case, including the timing of a request for a psychiatric evaluation days before I was to testify before the Commission of Inquiry about that very department?
My lawyer and another relevant body immediately asked for clarity. Who has been the instructor? Two weeks had passed, and we had not received an answer.
I followed up last week with the AG stating: "I, respectfully, request specific, detailed, and explicit responses to my legal representatives' queries regarding the Instruction (to date, presently and moving forwards) in my matter. I also request, specific details about the 'independent review' of my complaint regarding Model Litigant Guidelines and the consistent breaches of them. You are the responsible Minister, and the Attorney-General, so I trust you will ensure detailed, honest responses are provided within 72 hours. This is a disgrace."
My lawyers received a letter from the OSG on 26 September 2022 which highlighted that they had knowingly been receiving instructions from an unnamed person under an arrangement between the Department of Health and the Department of Communities, with general responsibility being held by the secretary of Department of Communities. Why has the A-G allowed it to be so? Since when has this been so? Why has it taken so long to confirm this? Is this yet another obfuscation designed to exhaust, distress, and mislead me?
Thankfully, the commission has focused on the treatment of and impacts suffered by whistleblowers and may make recommendations around this. It is of note, that the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice is responsible for the implementation of the recommendations the COI makes.
How are we to have faith this process will be handled with the integrity and care required, when the handling of my own case after blowing the whistle on child abuse appears to have been so grossly mismanaged?
The Attorney-General and the Office of the Solicitor General continue to demonstrate a fundamental lack of understanding of the importance of trauma informed practices, and of the need to lead the changes required to ensure the COI is the beginning of meaningful and lasting change.
Having experienced their failure to carry out their role appropriately at every stage in this process, effectively harming me, I can have no faith that they will.
The Attorney-General's responsibility is to ensure that each of the arms of government that they have sole oversight over adheres to best practice and maintains integrity and the confidence of the public.
We all have the right, to hold the office of Attorney-General to the highest standards of professional conduct, and to be confident they will hold the Office of the Solicitor General to the same.
Therefore, I respectfully call upon the Attorney-General to acknowledge the gross abrogation of their duties and immediately rectify their failures to administer justice in this matter.
An unwillingness to do so must be carefully scrutinised.
I am scared as I write this, of what reprisal I may face next, but have stood firm on principle from AYDC to now and will continue to.
This is, at its heart, a matter of integrity and is of the utmost public importance.
*Alysha's surname has been withheld.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.