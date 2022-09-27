Tasmanians have been in fine form at the Australian Orienteering Championships being held in various centres in the Goldfields region of central Victoria.
Esk Valley's Euan Best and Liana Stubbs, of Hobart's Australopers club, have won junior boys and junior girls titles respectively against strong New Zealand competition on both of the first two days.
In the associated all-ages competition, the Goldfields 3 Days, running on the same days as the Australian Schools Championships, there were four Tasmanian winners in the six classes.
Mikayla Cooper, Jeff Dunn and Ella Clauson from Hobart and Esk Valley's Phil Best were all victorious.
At Mount Alexander on day two, Dunn won again with Clare Hawthorne, also of Hobart, second.
Around 1000 competitors are involved in events incorporating the Victorian and Australian middle-distance champs as well as national schools sprint and long-distance champs.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
