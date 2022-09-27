Tasmania's finest sparkling houses will once again come together to showcase their best cuvées at the Effervescence Tasmania Sparkling Wine Festival from November 10-13. Now in its eighth year, Effervescence Tasmania brings guests to Northern Tasmania with the opportunity to sample over 50 sparkling wines from around Tasmania, poured by the people who grow and make them.
Comedian and wine expert Merrick Watts will host the Gala Dinner and will also be bringing his smash-hit show "An Idiot's Guide to Wine" to Effervescence this year.
"This is one of my all-time favourite shows to do, getting to perform it at one of my all-time favourite wineries, and one of the most picturesque places on the planet, is really tough," said Watts.
"It's a comedy show about wine. People taste wines as I tell jokes about the grapes and their history. As a warning, I should say, some people over the course of the wine tasting have learnt something. That's accidental."
Boasting a world-class program of events, Effervescence Tasmania will celebrate the New World's best sparkling wines across a long weekend of luxury and indulgence.
The event is designed to capitalise on Tasmania's increasingly fine reputation for premium new world sparkling wine and used as a vehicle to invite and educate trade, media, and over 1000 wine enthusiasts on the quality of sparkling wine produced in Tasmania.
Listed by UNESCO as a City of Gastronomy, Effervescence is also supported by the regions' fabulous produce. Jansz Tasmania, Clover Hill, House of Arras, Timbre Kitchen, Black Cow and Josef Chromy Wines will host an array of tours, degustation dinners, lunches, picnics and masterclasses throughout the Tamar Valley over the course of the festival.
Shaine De Venny, General Manager of Josef Chromy Wines/Paragon Wine Estates said the festival was a brilliant showcase of local products, with demand for Tasmanian sparkling remaining exceptionally high.
