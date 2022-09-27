The Examiner
Effervescence returns in November

By Nikita McGuire
September 27 2022 - 4:30pm
Bartender Tim Lippis, of Josef Chromy Wines, at last year's event. Picture by Nikita McGuire

Tasmania's finest sparkling houses will once again come together to showcase their best cuvées at the Effervescence Tasmania Sparkling Wine Festival from November 10-13. Now in its eighth year, Effervescence Tasmania brings guests to Northern Tasmania with the opportunity to sample over 50 sparkling wines from around Tasmania, poured by the people who grow and make them.

