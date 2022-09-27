Mental Health Week was introduced at Parliament House in Hobart yesterday.
The Mental Health Council of Tasmania revealed this year's initiative would run from October eight to 16, with the theme being "Awareness, Belonging, and Connection".
MHCT chief executive, Connie Digolis, said the theme resonated strongly with residents of the Apple Isle.
"Tasmanians have embraced it because it's simple but it covers so many of the important factors that contribute to good mental health and wellbeing," she said.
"It also speaks to what Tasmanians hold so dear - a strong sense of community and compassion for each other that is so unique to our island state."
Ms Digolis said yesterday's launch was also an opportunity to raise awareness of the "incredible" role people with lived experience of mental illness play in the recovery journey of so many Tasmanian's.
Vocational Peer Worker at headspace's headStart program in Hobart, Shannan Harris, attended the event and said her lived experience enabled her to form a deep connection and strong rapport with the young people she worked with.
"Being able to share my own story and experience shows them that they're not alone in what they're going through - that others have been through and overcome similar challenges, and that they can too," she said.
Premier and Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister, Jeremy Rockliff, said having conversations about mental health could reduce stigma and encourage communities to value mental health as much as physical health.
"We can all check-in and talk with each other," he said.
