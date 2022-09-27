The Examiner
Tasmanian Premier says new sports and cultural precinct will secure a state AFL team

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:37am
Shane Broad

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has continued to defend the government's proposal for a new stadium complex in Hobart while acknowledging he hears opposition to it out in the community.

