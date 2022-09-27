Man hunt for Robert George Greig in police shooting incident

Tasmania Police have released images of a family violence offender who is alleged to have shot at police near New Norfolk last night.
Southern Commander Tim Dooley said significant police resources including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, drones and specialist resources are being used to search for Robert George Greig, 33, and a blue Holden Colorado 4WD registration YD08IP.
"No one was physically injured in the incident however one police vehicle was shot a number of times," Mr Dooley said.
"Shots were fired at a police vehicle with two police officers when they were travelling to to arrest an alleged family violence offender near Glenfern about 11.50pm last night.
"Shortly afterwards, another police vehicle with one officer was driving along Boyer Road to attend the scene when a dark coloured 4WD vehicle driving towards Bridgewater passed and shots were again fired."
Tasmania Police say the vehicle was not damaged and noone was hurt.
Members of the public who have seen Mr Greig or the vehicle he is believed to be driving are asked to not approach him but instead call Police on 131444.
