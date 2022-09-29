The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston council, DNRE and RSPCA have no legal responsibility for abandoned roosters

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
September 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's legal loophole for abandoned poultry hinders rooster problem

Tasmania's lack of legislation relating to the management of abandoned poultry has left the issue of what to do about Launceston's roosters without an easy fix.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.