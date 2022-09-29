Tasmania's legal loophole for abandoned poultry hinders rooster problem

Tasmania's lack of legislation relating to the management of abandoned poultry has left the issue of what to do about Launceston's roosters without an easy fix.
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said there was currently no legislation in the state that specifically related to the issue.
However, he said council regulation officers would respond to stray roosters in urban areas where possible, and would make "every effort to locate the bird's owner, or find alternate arrangements for rehoming".
"As you can imagine, that can often be a difficult task," Cr van Zetten said.
A spokesperson from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment said animal control was the responsibility of local government, but the body would intervene if the species was declared a pest.
The spokesperson said although sick or diseased roosters could be reported to the DNRE, issues around animal cruelty or neglect should be reported to the RSPCA.
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said due to current legislation, the organisation could only respond to animal cruelty reports if it was caught in the act.
And, although she warned that unchecked populations of introduced species posed an environmental risk, no one agency would claim responsibility for the roosters.
"Animals at large are the responsibility of council," she said. "Feral pests, invasive animals - which roosters should be classified as - are the responsibility of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment".
Through all the circular finger pointing, Ms Davis said there was an over-arching issue.
"Neither [Launceston] council, nor the Department, have any funding or resourcing to be able to deal with this. But neither do we."
For Launceston resident Darren, the lack of clear responsibility is a frustrating problem after having dealt with the issue since he moved here in 2014.
He said the congregation of abandoned poultry near Ravenswood's men's shed had left piles of excrement that weren't cleaned up.
Food left for the birds by kind-hearted locals had attracted rats, which regularly triggered the shed's burglar alarm resulting in extra bills.
He also said the carcasses of diseased roosters had attracted wild dogs to the area.
"These roosters, they just accumulate and accumulate. We'll have a new batch pretty soon," he said.
