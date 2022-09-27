The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Proposed stadium figures don't seem to add up

By Letters to the Editor
September 27 2022 - 11:30pm
Wow Roger Jaensch (Examiner 26/9), the proposed new stadium in Hobart "would employ 4200 workers during construction and create 950 ongoing jobs in operation". Can you please drill down and explain exactly what all these workers and employees will be doing?

