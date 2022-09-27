Proposed stadium figures don't seem to add up

Wow Roger Jaensch (Examiner 26/9), the proposed new stadium in Hobart "would employ 4200 workers during construction and create 950 ongoing jobs in operation". Can you please drill down and explain exactly what all these workers and employees will be doing?
Currently there is a two-year-plus wait if you want a house built in Tasmania but you are going to find 4200 construction workers? Where from?
What are 950 people going to do working at a stadium that will only be used for five or six AFL games a year plus, obviously, all the "national and international music acts, concerts and arts festivals, conferences, exhibitions and other sporting codes". Don't we already have these e.g. Festivale, Taste of Tasmania and many more.
Big government employers currently are Hydro (800 Tasmanian employees), Aurora (284), TasRail (250), TasNetworks (110), TasPorts (108) and TasGas (80) yet the new stadium will require 950 permanent employees? You must be kidding!
Additionally, why spend $65 million on upgrading UTAS Stadium, a stadium that already caters for only 3000 patrons less that the proposed new stadium. You, and the Tasmanian Government, are delusional in putting the need for an AFL team, given the new stadium requirement, ahead of the health, education, welfare and wishes of the people you pretend to represent.
Come on, Australia and Tasmania save the genuine people who held or acted on home loans and are hit with rate rises.
Simple solution is for governments to offer a buy-in share of the home by legislation. Where bank rates rise and the resident owner faces loss of home due to default, the bank notifies the owner and state government with intent of a percentage ownership of the home.
Say 25 per cent equals $90,000 equity, that services the rate rise over ten years to the bank interest free of charge.
Either on sale the equity is repaid, as a deed is recovered or on return to a normal original loan rate a deed to buy back the equity is applied. Real estate agents and solicitors will declare in any sale that an equity repayment is applicable that is not calculated in the agents, solicitor or land tax fee.
The Reserve Bank is required to oversee and fund the equity funds with State Governments. This equity will in the long term save governments substantial costs in homeless families, marriage and job breakdowns and children stability in local schools.
Overtime up to 10 hours per week or a second job may be salary sacrificed at up to fifty percent tax free if monthly payments are directed to buy back a percentage of any equity.
