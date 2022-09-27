The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Businesses from across the world are turning to Launceston with food-tech innovations

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:17am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tummi Yummi probiotic eggs founder and chief executive Andrea Romero is working with Tasmania producers Pure Food Eggs. Picture supplied.

Five food-technology startups from around the world came together at Launceston's Macquarie House on Tuesday to pitch their vision for Tasmania's agriculture industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.