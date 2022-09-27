Five food-technology startups from around the world came together at Launceston's Macquarie House on Tuesday to pitch their vision for Tasmania's agriculture industry.
Hosted by Startupbootcamp, the event asked the companies to make their case for how their products could help define the city of gastronomy's future.
From sleep-inducing, anxiety-abating chocolate, to protein generated through CO2 capture, the companies picked were the finalists from among thousands of startups across the world.
Among the companies were ayurveda inspired chocolate company Awsum, probiotic infused egg producers Tummi Yummi, smart livestock logistics company Transport Genie, and green-protein producers Novo Nutrients.
SBC FoodTech Tasmania program manager Aayushi Paliwal said the day was designed to prepare the startups for pitching their ideas to potential investors and customers, with the aim of refining their ideas and concepts.
Ms Paliwal said the focus was on businesses that specialised in agricultural technology, circular economic systems, or waste management that would be most suitable for the Tasmanian and Australian market.
For Tummi Yummi founder and chief executive Andrea Romero, it was an opportunity to build relationships with businesses and innovators in the state's growing food economy.
"We had the opportunity to come and talk to people from FermenTasmania, talk to egg companies that were seeking innovation, and have been able to really create a partnership and get to know the community," Ms Romero said.
Originally based in California, she said the company is planning to establish roots in Tasmania, growing its waste-free business model to accommodate the country's growing pet food industry as well.
The company infuses eggs with probiotics to improve gut bacteria, something Ms Romero said grew from the idea of "improving gut health with the easiest delivery system available".
By using misshapen or non-commercially viable eggs in sustainable packaging, Ms Romero said she aimed to help local egg producers - such as Pure Food Eggs - become completely waste free.
"We can now innovate these products to create probiotic eggs with every single one of those great eggs that can't fit in that standard carton and put it into a brand new product market line that can sell," she said.
Although Ms Romero said she didn't expect the rollout of their product to happen at large-scale commercial level for at least another year, the health-wise company will be trialling their product at Launceston's Harvest Market in the coming months.
