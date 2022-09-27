Tassie Tigers' men's side will face a significant challenge in their opening Hockey One fixture on Friday night.
Set to be skippered by Josh Beltz, the Tigers will face the Brisbane Blaze, who finished second in the inaugural season back in 2019.
Cancelled over the last two years due to COVID, league general manager Andy Crook described the competition's return as a "re-launch".
"What an exciting time for the game as after nearly three years, the Hockey One League is back with a bang," he said.
"With the league's long-awaited return coming off successful Olympics and Commonwealth Games, our world-class hockey players are ready to light up pitches around the country once more.
"To have these players competing under the national spotlight at venues around the country is sure to capture the attention of not only hockey followers but general sports fans."
While the Blaze finished second in 2019, the Tigers were no slouches either with a third-place finish and have once again assembled a quality line-up.
Beltz is joined by fellow 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and the Kookaburras' games record-holder Eddie Ockenden, while Jeremy Hayward, Jack Welch, Tim Deavin and Jeremy Edwards have all represented the national team.
Hayden Beltz, Sam McCulloch, Gobindraj Gill and Joshua Brooks are all in the Kookaburras' development squad and give hope that the Tigers will be strong for years to come.
Ahead of Friday's contest against the Blaze, former Tamar Churinga player Deavin spoke highly of the opportunity to represent Tasmania.
"I love playing for Tassie...and am a Tassie boy through and through," he said.
"Like most players who play in Hockey One, they love going back and representing their state.
"The support we get from the Tassie crowd makes a massive difference.
"Our first fixture against Brisbane Blaze at home is going to be really exciting. We get a lot of people out to support us, which is amazing."
Blaze's Jacob Anderson is also expecting a strong performance from his group.
"Historically Queensland has always been around the top, so we want to definitely get there," he said.
"A couple of younger guys are in the squad now, so we want to make sure the first couple of games we can find that rhythm and build so we can make a good run for the finals."
The Hockey One competition boasts several differences to other national sporting leagues, with men and women always playing double-headers.
The league also has a field-goal conversion rule and requires each match to have an outright winner, putting plenty of pressure on teams' goalkeepers.
Each field goal gives teams the opportunity to take on the goalie in a shoot-out situation, giving them the chance to score two goals for the price of one.
The Tigers' campaign starts at 6.30pm, Friday.
Eddie Ockenden, Josh Beltz, Jeremy Hayward, Jack Welch, Tim Deavin, Jeremy Edwards, Hayden Beltz, Kieron Arthur, Benji Austin, James Bourke, Henry Chambers, Sam McCulloch, Gobindraj Gill, Joshua Mardell, Joshua Brooks, Oliver Smith, Tyler McDonald, Max Larkin, Joseph Murphy, Oliver Pritchard.
