NINETY years ago to the day, Victor Holyman made history by flying his DE Fox Moth, or "Miss Currie", from Launceston to Flinders Island.
MOST READ : Woman sentenced for harassing gay neighbours
September 30, 1932 marked the beginning of the shift in the Holyman business empire from a naval shipping company to one of the most important names in Tasmania's aviation history.
But for all the history, and for the reputation the Holyman name has come to represent in Launceston, Victor wasn't the first to make the commercial flight over the rough waters.
That honour belonged to Laurie Johnson, who flew his own plane "Miss Flinders" over the Bass Strait in March of that year.
Not wanting to be outmatched, the Holyman brothers Victor and Ivan Holyman bought their first plane, and took their shipping business to the sky.
Despite the rivalry, the two families would amalgamate their businesses into Tasmanian Aerial Service. Now, two descendants of the enterprising aviators have come together under the Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society to mark the anniversary of a flight that changed aviation.
TAHS president Andrew Johnson, a direct descendent of Laurie Johnson, said the flight should be recognised as a significant part of Australia's aviation history.
"These air services were coming out all over Australia around this time, but the aircraft were pretty basic," Mr Johnson said.
"It's one thing for a pilot to jump in an aircraft and say 'well I'll fly this thing', but it's another to convince passengers that it's safe."
But he said the Holymans, who he described as "formidable characters", pursued the dangerous business, paving the way for what would become Australia's largest domestic air service in the mid-20th century, Australian National Airways.
For TAHS patron Robin Holyman, the flight was the beginning of one of the "great airlines of the world".
Mr Holyman, the last of the family to work for the transport company before it was sold, the airline forms parts of his earliest memories and, though partly forgotten to time, forms a significant part of Tasmania's history.
"To consider that 90 years ago Miss Currie started a service, just one little plane that ended up a part of a great airline, was an achievement," he said.
"It should be highlighted, and the history remembered."
Despite its contribution to aviation history, Mr Johnson said Tasmania was the only state in the country without an aviation museum, something he hopes to change.
In the meantime, the TAHS will be taking their new exhibition "Flying By The Seat of Their Pants", a look back on this historical period, to QVMAG and Flinders Island next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.