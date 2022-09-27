About a third of Tasmanian road fatalities and serious crash injuries are linked to speeding, police say.
"This year especially, we've seen the devastating impact that serious and fatal crashes are having on our community," Inspector Nick Clark said, referring to a higher than usual road toll.
"Across Tasmania, police have been mobilising dedicated police resources to address this, undertaking a range of highly visible operations targeting fatal five dangerous driving behaviours, including speeding."
He was speaking after police statistics showing the statewide detected numbers of "speeding offenders" and speeders doing 15-29 kilometres over speed limits had fallen in the 2021-22 financial year, but the number caught 30 kilometres or more over speed limits had increased.
"Under our new Road Policing Services model, which is based on national research and learnings from other jurisdictions, we now have a dedicated highway patrol and improved ability for districts to undertake intelligence-led, joint road safety operations in rural and regional areas," Insp. Clark said.
"Earlier this year, we also launched our Enough is Enough campaign, and scrapped cautions for those fatal five offences..
"We've had a lot of support from the community for this, but, unfortunately and frustratingly, too many people have still been caught doing the wrong thing."
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said in late August the state government had committed $75 million to 42 initiatives based on crash data and expert advice under its Towards Zero Action Plan to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries.
"And, as part of the ongoing efforts to save lives and reduce trauma, the Tasmanian Liberal government is delivering a new fleet of mobile, automated enforcement cameras on Tasmanian roads," he said.
"The new enforcement cameras can be anywhere, at any time, making those that speed think twice before putting their foot down and risking death."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.