The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston's Kiah Williams excited for Tassie Tigers

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Kiah Williams won't play for the Tassie Tigers this weekend. Picture by Rod Thompson

Despite missing out on round one selection, South Launceston star Kiah Williams is excited to see how the Tassie Tigers start in Friday's Hockey One opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.