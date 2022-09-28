Despite missing out on round one selection, South Launceston star Kiah Williams is excited to see how the Tassie Tigers start in Friday's Hockey One opener.
Named in the 20-player squad that was announced earlier this month, the 25-year-old won't suit up for the side against the Brisbane Blaze, juggling shift work in the North with the Tigers' commitments in Hobart.
"I've made it down to a few trainings and slotted in with the team fine when I'm out on the turf but I've unfortunately missed out on this week's selection," she said.
"I'm eager to see where the Hockey One season takes the team, they're all a great bunch of girls with plenty of talent and we have some skillful competition to come up against from the other states."
Growing up in Western Australia, Williams followed her father and brother into hockey, with both having played in state representative sides.
She did the same from age 12 to 17 before playing under-18s for Tasmania and eventually moving down for work in 2019.
Success came with the move, winning the 2019 and 2020 Greater Northern League premierships with City Marians, before making the switch to South Launceston and winning the 2021 and 2022 titles, playing a crucial role in the Suns' historic double this year.
Joining fellow GNL talents Lucy Cooper (Queechy) and Madison Clark (West Devonport), Williams originally didn't intend on going for the Tigers' squad this year, having pulled out of last year's with work commitments before it didn't go ahead due to COVID.
The Tigers' women will be hoping to improve on their 2019 result, where they finished seventh but won their final game of the season.
Madeline Murphy, Sarah McCambridge, Emily Donovan, Hannah Richardson, Eliza Westland, Brooke DeBerdine, Cassie Sumfest, Jillian Wolgemuth, Evelyn Dalton, Kiah Williams, Grace Calvert, Lauren Canning, Maddison Brooks, Louise Maddock, Camila Vaughan, Lucy Cooper, Taylor Brooks, Madison Clark, Raeleigh Phillips, Beth Dobbie.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.