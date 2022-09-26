Rescued whales now 'well south' of Tasmania

Whales rescued from last week's mass stranding at Strahan are now swimmingly freely in waters off southern Tasmania, data shows.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania announced on Tuesday morning said the data indicated the rescue efforts had been at least partially successful.
Incident Controller Nic Deka said two of the rescued pilot whales that were tagged with satellite trackers were now "well south of Tasmania".
"This is positive news as this indicates that many of the rescued whales have been successfully released back into the Southern Ocean," Mr Deka said.
"Of the 230 stranded whales reported on Wednesday 21 September, we successfully moved to deep water and released 44."
NRE Tas said the roads surrounding Ocean Beach and Macquarie Heads had now reopened, and all but two of the dead whale carcasses had been disposed of.
"The majority of the carcasses were towed out to sea and released in deep open water where they are expected to initially drift south in the Southern Ocean," an NRE Tas spokesperson said.
"Some will very likely come ashore but it is hoped these are mostly south of Cape Sorell. Others will decompose in the Southern Ocean."
Mr Deka extended his thanks to the Strahan community, local salmon farming companies, the West Coast Council and volunteers for their assistance over the last week.
The community should continue to report any sightings of live or dead whales to the Whale Hotline on 0427 WHALES.
