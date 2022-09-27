Elphin Sports Centre will host Launceston Basketball Association's men's and women's grand finals on Wednesday.
The men's finale sees City Rockets in a third consecutive grand final with coach Brett Smith excited to be squaring up to Southside Rebels.
"After a thrilling win in last week's preliminary final we are ready to take on Rebels," Smith said.
"Rebels have been on top of the ladder all season and are an experienced, well-balanced and well-coached team who have played together for many years.
"The average age of our Div 1 team is 17, however, we believe if we play at our best, we can challenge them."
Rebels player-coach Ty Stewart said his team was ready and looking forward to the challenge.
"It is an exciting time, any chance you get to compete in a grand final is a great opportunity," he said.
"Both teams have had solid seasons with a number of players having excellent individual campaigns.
"The LBA has done a terrific job to provide a great competition that has produced a quality standard of basketball. The grand final should not be any different on Wednesday night and we can't wait to hit the court in front of a good crowd."
In the women's decider, Westside Trojans take on a Southside Rebels Red team who edged the prelim final between the sides.
Trojans coach Gelinda Del is telling her team to forget history as they go for a third straight crown.
"While we are back-to-back champions and would love the trifecta, that means little when it comes to grand finals because they're just so unpredictable," Del said.
"I can, however, predict the women's grand final to be a nail-biter and the crown going to the team who plays with the most poise and composure."
Del said an exciting season had seen numerous games decided by small margins, particularly among the top four teams, none of whom would look out of place in the grand final.
"We managed to finish top of the ladder even though we had injury woes and major player changes, with four new players joining the team this season," Del added. "We don't have the luxury of height but we've made up for that with a strong defensive game and good shot selection.
Rebels Red captain Naomi Cartledge was also anticipating a tight decider.
"After a close and physical prelim game, Rebels Red came out winners," she said. "I suspect the grand final will be another tight game that will go down to the wire."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.