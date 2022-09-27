The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Westside Trojans, Southside Rebels and City Rockets grace Launceston Basketball Association grand finals

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 27 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captains Lachie Brewer (Rockets) and Hugh King (Rebels) ahead of their grand final. Picture by Rod Thompson

Elphin Sports Centre will host Launceston Basketball Association's men's and women's grand finals on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.