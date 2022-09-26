The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Woman choked to near-unconsciousness twice court told

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated September 26 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused disputes choking allegation

The perceived sexual assault of a cow lead to a woman being choked to near-unconsciousness in Devonport last year, a court was told on Monday..

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.