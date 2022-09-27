Launceston artist Richard Klekociuk's new exhibition, Drift, is coming to the Stillwater Restaurant in October, showcasing his works inspired by his time in North Queensland.
Mr Klekociuk said Drift came about in 2016 when he was teaching in Cairns.
"I was taking a break from a five day workshop and went out the door and there was a pond sitting out there."
"I could see the shapes. I wasn't looking at the pond as such, more at what was in it."
"What I was interested in was looking at everything that was floating and sinking. Foliage, leaves and so forth that decayed and dropped down and it just resonated with me."
He said he produced a few drawings from it but put it away when he went to Port Macquarie to live for some time.
"It sort of went on the back burner."
"When I came back here, I started exhibiting at Stillwater back in 2020, and for this one I was asked to do some abstract work."
"I thought about this idea of floating and sinking and started looking around Tasmania as well, and I've come up with a collection of work which to me is more about the joy of colour rather than the subject itself."
He said designing work for a restaurant was challenging.
"Designing for an art gallery is very different from a restaurant. The emphasis is on eating and socialising, so the work takes place backstage."
"I thought I'd make work that comes out, otherwise people don't see it."
An abstract artist out of art school, Mr Klekociuk also produced realist pieces over the years.
"Sometimes realism leaves me cold because once you've seen it, you've seen it. Whereas something like this [abstract art] you can look at, come in the next day and see something else."
He said COVID made him change his values on art.
"Art to me is not about selling, it's about doing and making."
"I get a lot of joy out of the process. Having a red sticker on there is a bonus, but I don't do art for that."
"You can take as many journeys as you like, and I think the idea of taking any journey is to enjoy it."
Mr Klekociuk said he has a certain affinity for coloured pencils, and has predominantly created with them since 1986.
"I've done oil pastels, acrylics, soft pastels and I find pencils just aren't messy."
"Some of the pencils I work with are as good as paint."
He said he owns about three to four thousand pencils and can go through one in an afternoon.
"I just enjoy using them because you can pick them up and put them down."
Drift will be on display from October 1 to December 31.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.