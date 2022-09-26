Joint investigation catches Tasmanian firewood hunters

Tasmania police and government-owned Sustainable Timber recently conducted joint secret surveillance and security operations, leading to the collection of 10 identities targeted for wood-cutting offences.
The exact time and dates of the operations were withheld, however, Police and Sustainable Timber Tasmania said they conducted the secret operations targeting civilians harvesting timber in the Huon Valley to stop the theft of firewood.
"To date, action has commenced against 10 individuals identified through surveillance and targeted patrols, in relation to illegal woodcutting activities," a spokesperson for state police said.
"The joint-operation is ongoing and will utilise a number of strategies, including covert surveillance, to identify any further individuals involved in these activities." they said.
Authorities are telling members of the public that if they wish to collect firewood, they must either do it on their own land, have permission from the landowner or have a permit from the state's forest authority.
READ MORE: Fuel excise cut scheduled to end Wednesday
Where members of the public do not have permission, it is considered a crime and those surveilled may face criminal charges. Authorities will seize all wood collected under these circumstances.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.