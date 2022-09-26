The Examiner
Joint operation targets firewood harvesting in Huon Valley

By Grayson Genders
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:00am
Joint investigation catches Tasmanian firewood hunters

Tasmania police and government-owned Sustainable Timber recently conducted joint secret surveillance and security operations, leading to the collection of 10 identities targeted for wood-cutting offences.

