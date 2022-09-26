The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian Tigers captain Jordan Silk backs Mowbray spinner Jarrod Freeman

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Freeman has been given a strong endorsement from his new captain Jordan Silk. Picture by Rick Smith

Tigers captain Jordan Silk is tipping a big season from Mowbray's Jarrod Freeman and has not ruled out a two-pronged spin attack with Tom Andrews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.