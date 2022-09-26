Tigers captain Jordan Silk is tipping a big season from Mowbray's Jarrod Freeman and has not ruled out a two-pronged spin attack with Tom Andrews.
Looking ahead to the start of their one-day cup campaign at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, the newly-installed skipper said he liked the look of a squad missing only Matthew Wade and Nathan Ellis on international duty.
"I don't think there are too many changes from last year," Silk said.
"I think we've brought in some really good players who I think are more than capable of performing in white ball cricket.
"We've got the likes of ... Jarrod Freeman coming up as a second spinner option and I'm really excited in general for a lot of these guys that if they get their chance they'll do well."
Asked whether Freeman and Andrews could play together against the Redbacks on Wednesday, Silk said: "They've got good history against South Australia. We played a one-day game at Junction Oval where they both dominated because they showed a bit of a dislike of our spinners, so that might be something we consider at the selection table whether we go in with two spinners in that first game.
"I'm really excited by the one-day bowling group that we have."
Silk reported a strong pre-season warm-up in Queensland and while Brad Hope, Mitch Owen and Billy Stanlake are unavailable due to injury, the ageless Peter Siddle has returned from a county cricket campaign to lead the one-day attack.
Reiterating what an honour it is to be leading the state, Silk said silverware is "what we're here to do".
"I think we've challenged the last couple of years - third in both competitions last year - and I just think we've got the squad depth now that can challenge finals. We believe that as a group. We've talked about winning, we're not scared of that.
"We came close last year in both formats so there's no reason why we can't get in that top two and compete in both finals this year."
Silk said the Tigers are unlikely to see Wade before round four of the Sheffield Shield but he was unsure on the availability of Ellis.
He added: "I'm super excited by the depth of bowling we've brought in this year and young batters coming through like Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward, Mac Wright, there's plenty to be excited about in Tasmanian cricket at the moment."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
