Tasmania's elite footballers with disability met in Campbelltown on Sunday for a statewide training session in early preparation for the AFL National Inclusion Carnival.
The carnival is set to be played in the Barossa, South Australia, from November 5-11 and will be first time the competition has been held since 2019.
First played in 2014, the AFL National Inclusion Carnival is an annual representative tournament for men with an intellectual disability and provides competitive play, as well as showcasing these footballers' talents to the broader community.
It's terrific to have footballers all come together for a day like this- New Horizons Tasmania chief executive Belinda Kitto
New Horizons Tasmania works in partnership with AFL Tasmania in training athletes as well as selecting and managing the state representative team.
"It's terrific to have footballers from the North, North-West and South all come together for a day like this," New Horizons Tasmania chief executive Belinda Kitto said. "The competition lifts the already great standard of play - and it's also a good excuse for the players to catch up."
AFL Tasmania and New Horizons will host another statewide training round, before the team is announced at the end of this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.