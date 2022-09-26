Meeting with foreign minister missed key issue

Our foreign minister Senator Wong met with the Chinese foreign minister but the climate emergency doesn't seem to have been discussed.
This is when China puts out 30 per cent of the world's CO2 emissions and plans to increase this till 2030, directly opposite to the scientists who say we need a reduction of 75 per cent by 2030! Senator Wong could also have asked the foreign minister to get the Chinese leadership to pressure President Putin of Russia to make the control of wildfires in Siberia a priority.
If the Siberian tundra thaws out further due to wildfires or general global warming, the release of methane stored underneath it will be a disaster. Methane is many more times powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2 and if it is released we can kiss goodbye to controlling global warming.
It doesn't matter how much you or I admire fantastic commercial and business achievements in the vicinity of the banks of the Tamar; the solution to the Tamar Estuary issues must be a government / community / scientific / technical / environmental one.
If there was a dollar to be made in association with the Tamar Estuary, a business person or entrepreneur would have put a sound business case together and approached the government and councils concerned with a investment/development proposal - plus their own money.
The Tamar Estuary and associated Esk rivers have deteriorated over time with human interventions and usage, so we have accumulated guilt in this matter. A barrage might be a good engineering solution for the Thames Estuary, but a disaster for the environment of the Tamar estuary.
Natural or Constructed Wetlands could be built or reinstated in the other areas, such as the Tailrace Park / silt ponds area to Kings Bridge, which could be used to filter the stormwater (sewage?) run-off from Trevallyn and Riverside area before discharging into the Tamar.
Maybe a better solution to the aesthetic mud problem in the Home Point vicinity of the Tamar would be to build a Thames type Embankment and promenade from Kings Wharf to Charles Street bridge and around to Kings Bridge, this could only be done if solid natural footings can be found below the mud!
Is Tasmania's new emissions reduction target as ambitious as the government suggests? The Climate Change Bill has just passed the lower house to legislate net-zero emissions from 2030. But if Tasmania is already net-zero, and has been for many years, are we not legislating to allow an increase in emissions in this key decade when we need to be slashing them?
To slow climate change we need to stop burning fossil fuels. We need to legislate no new fossil fuel exploration or development across Tasmania and our waters.
We need ambitious 2030 targets for emissions reduction and resilience plans for each sector (waste, energy, industry, agriculture and land-based sectors) to ensure a rapid transition to a low-carbon economy.
The Legislative Council has the opportunity right now to strengthen the Climate Change Bill and ensure Tasmania truly is a climate leader, inspiring and offering hope to Tasmanians and people around the world. The best time to take serious climate action was 20 years ago, the second best time is now.
Hannah Sadler, Wynyard
The story in the Mercury concerning a student at a northern school is disturbing on so many fronts.
Persecution on religious grounds is something that has started wars throughout history and world-wide and still causes concerns in many countries.
However in Australia in this day and age it should not be tolerated. It is not just those of Jewish faith, but also Muslims. Those of these religious communities are regularly attacked physically and verbally because of their faith.
I guarantee that no one can provide a valid and legitimate reason to attack members of the Jewish and Muslim faiths.
I can also guarantee that those school children persecuting that Jewish student are being encouraged to do so by misguided extremist adults, where else would they learn incorrectly about the persecution, past and present, and the mass extermination of Jewish and other peoples by the Nazis in WW11.
It is not right and the school concerned should educate those involved and those providing incorrect information to them by properly explaining what happened during the war to those of Jewish faith.
