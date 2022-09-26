The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Meeting with foreign minister missed key issue

By Letters to the Editor
September 26 2022 - 10:30pm
Our foreign minister Senator Wong met with the Chinese foreign minister but the climate emergency doesn't seem to have been discussed.

