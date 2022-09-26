In the thunderous stampede to condemn the inhumane behaviour accused of former Hawthorn staff, many observers appeared to forget - or simply didn't care - that so far they have only been presented with one side of the story.
That minor technicality aside, it hasn't been a great few days for the Hawks, or indeed the AFL in its showpiece week of the year.
It was surely no coincidence that this story emerged not only in the week of an AFL grand final but in the week of an AFL grand final in which the biggest star was an indigenous player instrumental to the very era of Hawthorn success under the microscope.
However much truth there is in the accusations, it is indisputable that indigenous players formed the backbone of that golden Hawthorn side in Lance Franklin, Shaun Burgoyne and Cyril Rioli, the latter, incidentally, who foreshadowed this week's developments when he explained earlier this year how his treatment ultimately drove him out of the club in 2018.
While reports about suggested break-ups and pregnancy terminations are, at best, disturbing and shocking, and, at worst, career-threatening and libellous, it is worth remembering that as coaches Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan are named and seemingly shamed, those actually making the allegations remain - on condition of doing so - anonymous.
In the fallout of the report, and particularly the ABC story detailing its findings, the Hawks' hierarchy from the period under question appeared to be falling over themselves to do the right thing.
Clarkson, who recently signed a five-year deal to coach North Melbourne, and Brisbane boss Fagan both stood down from their roles while stressing they had not been asked to participate in the review and welcomed an opportunity to do so.
Ex-Hawks president Andrew Newbold took a leave of absence as AFL commissioner and former Hawthorn player development manager Jason Burt took indefinite leave from his role at Melbourne private school Caulfield Grammar while the MCC said its chief executive Stuart Fox, who was Hawthorn's chief executive from 2010-2016, would stay in his role because he had not been incriminated in the report.
Such was the urgency for so many involved to take a step back that it would have been no surprise to see Hawka hanging his oversized head and taking an indefinite break from all imminent mascot duties.
Say what you like about the AFL but they are well established masters of being seen to do the right thing, often at the expense of actually doing the right thing.
These accusations follow years of the sport staging themed indigenous rounds, each relentlessly promoted by the organisation's well-staffed public relations operation.
No real need to tackle difficult issues when it's so much easier to stage the unveiling of another indigenous-themed one-off guernsey.
This from the same sport which annually promotes a green armband initiative encouraging players, officials and umpires to wear the bands as a symbol of mutual respect and goodwill - usually coinciding with weeks when player behaviour plunges new depths.
No need for match review panels and tribunals to impose genuine deterrent punishments when umpire abuse can simply be patched up with a bit of green tape.
Another thorny issue arising from the allegations is where this leaves the Tasmanian Government's sponsorship deal with Hawthorn.
Tasmanians are entitled to ask - did their taxpayer dollars fund racism, family separation and abortion at the Hawthorn Football Club?- Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor swiftly called on Premier Jeremy Rockliff to "suspend negotiations" with the club and "pull the pin" on the deal.
"Tasmanians are entitled to ask - did their taxpayer dollars fund racism, family separation and abortion at the Hawthorn Football Club?" she said.
Certainly, if proven, few sponsors would want their name front and centre on the shirts of a team associated with such behaviour.
All of which overshadowed the real big AFL story of the week, namely Tasmania's push for the 19th licence.
Following grand final pre-match headline act Robbie Williams telling Abbey Gelmi: "They've spent all the budget on me", it's probably safe to assume this has knocked the topic even further down the agenda to somewhere between "any other business" and "creation of FootyWorld theme park on Gold Coast complete with Roving BT, Australia's most stomach-churning roller-coaster ride featuring unprecedented nausea-inducing emotional plunges".
Either way, the AFL might gradually be coming to the realisation that it's not just Collingwood that needs to commission a "Do better" report.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
