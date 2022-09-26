A motorcyclist crashed on High Street, East Launceston, at around 8pm on Tuesday, 6 September.
Police said the man was riding a yellow and dark blue Honda CBR motorcycle.
At the time of the accident, the rider was taken to the Launceston General Hospital by a member of the public. On arrival, the rider was treated for minor injuries.
Police are seeking the assistance of anyone who attended the scene or may have dash cam footage before the crash.
Police would also like to hear from the person who assisted in taking the man to hospital before emergency services arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Launceston CIB on 6777 3981 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au (quote OR 693311). You can stay anonymous.
