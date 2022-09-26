The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police seek assistance after motorcyclist crashes on High Street.

By Grayson Genders
Updated September 26 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Police badge

A motorcyclist crashed on High Street, East Launceston, at around 8pm on Tuesday, 6 September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.