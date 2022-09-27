Striking teachers demand better support

When Tasmanian government education workers go on strike on Wednesday, it's important to know the real reasons why.
Every education worker who works with your children at school - teachers, teacher assistants, education support specialists, laboratory and library technicians - wants your children to have the best possible support at school. And that support that is not being provided.
Why? Because so many students need specialist support, but there are nowhere near enough psychologists, speech pathologists and social workers in our schools to meet the demand.
As a result, everyday students in Tasmanian government schools are missing out.
If your child needs to access specialist support in a Tasmanian government school, don't hold your breath.
For every grade, the clunky and laborious assessment needed to diagnose your child and secure funding - takes a whole year. Sometimes it takes eighteen months or even a second year.
Shockingly, there is only one psychologist for every 900 students and one social worker for every 800 students.
READ MORE: READ MORE: Tasmanian police shot at near New Norfolk, search for shooter underway
This is inadequate provision, especially given our state's already high level of disadvantage.
In prep, where children start their foundational education, some classes can have as many as a quarter to a third of students waiting for assessment.
Given the critical importance of early intervention for students with, ADHD, austism, dyslexia, trauma and speech and other disorders, it's incomprehensible that our government has chosen to not make funding for school specialist support a key priority.
Our students deserve so much better.
Any child in any grade needing specialist support, should never have to wait to get the help they need.
At the least, Tasmania's economy depends on a well-educated, high- quality workforce and that means investing in all students and providing them with timely support.
A belated diagnosis can derail a student's academic learning and their social and emotional learning. Often an undiagnosed and unsupported student can hinder the learning of their entire class. But as well as the lack of timely specialist support for Tasmanian students, there is a lack of in-class support
Because every K-10 class is comprised of students with a wide range of abilities and needs, each class needs a teacher, plus in-class support, from a teacher assistant or education support specialist.
Without more in- class support to help students on a one- to- one basis, or in a small group, it is simply not possible to adequately meet the needs of each individual, particularly those with a disability.
The absence of in-class support, means that Tasmanian students are being denied access to the help they need to reach their potential, succeed and contribute to society.
It's just so easy to see how a student waiting for assessment and in a large class - where there is a teacher only and no in-class support, can fall through the cracks.
This is not okay, it's not fair for any student and it's not good for our state.
So this strike about the lack of adequate government support for our students, reflects the gravity of Tasmania's current education crisis, one that's been building for many years.
Education workers and their union have exhausted all available negotiation options, despite the Tasmanian Premier's claim that the government listens, has "integrity and heart" and "responds to the needs of Tasmanians."
Our government needs to understand that no matter how skilled, knowledgeable and committed our teachers are, it is not possible for a teacher alone to provide all students in their class with the support they need.
It needs to understand that inadequate specialist and in-class support means that teachers have to not only focus on teaching and learning, they're also working as untrained psychologists, speech therapists and social workers.
When key student supports are not provided, teachers, school leaders and indeed all education workers, work under increasing pressure. This negatively impacts students' learning. It is also the cause of Tasmania's worrying teacher drop- out rate and the resultant teacher shortage.
What will our schools be like in five to ten years' time if this crisis continues to be ignored?
It's time for our government to listen to and value education workers because student learning and wellbeing is at stake.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.