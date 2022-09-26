Launceston rower Henry Youl marked his long-awaited maiden senior world championship with a bronze medal and a look back at the lengthy journey to get there.
After a successful under-age international career, the Tamar RC member suffered repeated rejection before finally nailing a senior call-up and continuing a rich tradition for both his family and club.
He celebrated by claiming a bronze medal in the men's eight in the Czech town of Racice on Sunday night.
Setting a strong early rhythm in the A-final, the Aussie crew surged through the halfway mark in third and held that position to the line to finish in 5:27.72 behind the Brits (5:24.41) and second-placed Dutch (5:25.52) but holding off USA, Canada and Romania with all six finishers separated by just seven seconds.
Youl described his national selection as "an absolute honour" and wasted little time setting his sights on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
"Sometimes I have to pinch myself and remind myself that I am part of the Australian rowing team and wearing the green and gold again," he said.
"So many people strive for this to represent their country in any sport. Everyone that has supported me over the years whether it be family, friends, the TIS, the Tamar Rowing Club, they are all just over the moon and all the messages I've had it means the world. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time and it's great."
Speaking to Rowing TV Australia, Youl, who turns 27 next month, said he was determined to achieve senior selection having contested under-23 world champs in Rotterdam and Plovdiv (finishing third and fifth in coxed fours) but not worn national colours since 2017.
Also juggling a carpentry apprenticeship, the former Launceston Grammar student was working 40-plus hours a week while training twice a day with 4.30am starts plus night-time sessions.
"I wanted to represent Australia again and rowing doesn't pay the bills so I needed the money," he explained. "It was definitely tough but you have to sacrifice a lot because I really wanted to be in this position again.
"I had this dream to represent my country at the highest level and that's what got me out of bed every morning.
"All the hours you put in you want to make it worth it. I'm not doing it for nothing and I found that passion for the sport again last year.
"One thing led to another and here I am."
The men's eight had twice claimed silver medals in World Cup regattas leading into Racice where Youl, Jackson Kench, William O'Shannessy, Sam Hardy, Angus Widdicombe, Benjamin Canham, Nick Lavery, Rohan Lavery and cox Kendall Brodie finished third in their heat before winning the repechage.
Youl, whose great-grandfather John Bell twice won the university boat race for Cambridge, added: "We wanted to get the best result we can at world champs and ideally down the track at Paris Olympics in 2024
"At the end of the day I want to be known as an Olympian. For me personally, that's something that I've strived for for a long time so to reach that goal would be the dream come true and I can say I've reached the pinnacle in my sport."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
