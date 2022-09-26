The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston rower Henry Youl lands bronze medal at world championships in Racice

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 26 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Youl (front left) and his men's eight crewmates with their bronze medals. Picture Facebook

Launceston rower Henry Youl marked his long-awaited maiden senior world championship with a bronze medal and a look back at the lengthy journey to get there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.