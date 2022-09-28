The Campbell Town Hall is for sale following a drawn-out campaign to keep it in public hands.
Northern Midlands Council first resolved to sell the 1939-built property in March 2021, citing maintenance costs and its relative disuse among the reasons for the decision.
A petition to stop the sale gathered about 350 signatures and opponent Andrew McCullagh appealed to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal in November.
The sale eventually received the green light in February, and the council has applied to have its legal costs recovered.
A price guide has not been disclosed for the hall, which has attracted good interest since hitting the market last week with Knight Frank's Rodney Rawlings and Rob Dixon.
"We've had interest from all over Australia, we've had interest from some architectural firms as well as a couple of private individuals," Mr Rawlings said.
"What it's going to be used for ... we're going to be just as interested to see.
"But I think accommodation, something to do with the tourism industry or a distillery are just a few of the [options], subject to council approval."
Occupying a 1401-square-metre plot at the northern end of Campbell Town's main strip, the building is zoned 'Community Purpose' and houses Service Tasmania and the Campbell Town Museum.
Northern Midlands Council mayor Mary Knowles OAM said she was hopeful the eventual buyer would accommodate the hall's existing tenants.
"We're hoping when it sells, whoever purchases it will consider keeping those businesses there," Cr Knowles said.
"If whoever purchases it doesn't want those business there, then council will work assist to Service Tasmania, the museum and business centre group to find a location, we don't want to lose that from the town."
Cr Knowles said the building was not fit for purpose in its existing set-up, but had potential to serve the community in a new form.
"We'd like to hope [a buyer comes] with ideas for a new business so they can employ people as well, bring another opportunity to the town and reinvigorate that building."
The hall retains the clock tower erected in memory of Dr Walter Henry Tofft, a medical director at Campbell Town hospital in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
The main level takes in a ticket booth, foyer and an auditorium with a raised stage, while the top floor has a meeting room and some upstairs auditorium seating.
The lower level has a supper room and kitchenette.
Expressions of interest close October 20.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
