The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bee industry experiences 151 per cent increase

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated September 25 2022 - 8:11am, first published 6:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apiarist Lindsay Bourke inspects a hive with Primary Industries Minster Jo Plamer and her son Charlie. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The state's beekeeping industry has more than doubled its total productivity over a two-year period, according to recent figures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.