The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | Stadium saga a 'farcical football carnival'

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 5:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stadium saga a 'farcical football carnival'

Stadium saga a 'farcical football carnival'

Tasmania's bid for the 19th AFL team with seemingly infinite requests for goal post manoeuvres is vastly becoming a farcical football carnival, or a possible re-enactment of the 1967 state final at West Park, Burnie with Premier Rockliff shooting for goal after the siren with AFL CEO Gill McLauchlan removing a post and proceeding with haste to the nearest contractual change/train station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.