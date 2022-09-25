Stadium saga a 'farcical football carnival'

Tasmania's bid for the 19th AFL team with seemingly infinite requests for goal post manoeuvres is vastly becoming a farcical football carnival, or a possible re-enactment of the 1967 state final at West Park, Burnie with Premier Rockliff shooting for goal after the siren with AFL CEO Gill McLauchlan removing a post and proceeding with haste to the nearest contractual change/train station.
I was paying bills tonight and felt truly fortunate that I had the money for peace of mind.
Then I went into the process of being a part of this modern world re sending a BPay (sic) come whatever and each time I was asked to affirm my humanness by ticking the "Captcha" something.
I did as asked then was sent an email to affirm my password, and as a mature woman I had no idea.
Thank goodness, my new expensive PC saves this stuff (she says tongue in cheek).
I tried really hard to find out about an expense I was not aware of on my bank account and that set me up for a whole new venture into new passwords, emails to me saying we will help you, chat boxes that light up and scare me because I believe it is robotic but cannot confirm this.
Never heard that word growing up.
So after all my lamentations about the above, we are alienating our aged amazing people, and putting them into a place that they will never understand unless they have techno smart children or grandchildren.
So to finish my whinge, we all suck at looking and caring for our zero techno-intelligent mature family and friends.
We just expect them to be ok with it all.
Houses are purpose built to house families. Hotels and holiday parks are purpose built for visitors.
So why have these roles been reversed, with the blessing of councils?
Houses are a basic amenity just the same as roads, water supply, power supply, shops, schools and waste removal.
Yet they are the only amenity that is privately owned.
So this leaves their amenity open to abuse for private gain.
Why then aren't there strict rules of responsibility around the use of houses? You can't suddenly turn your house into a zoo, or a party venue, or a machine shop, or anything else that might upset the neighbourhood.
So why are owners allowed to tip long-term renters out onto the streets and put holiday makers in there instead?
It's not right, and I hope visitors boycott AirBnB, because otherwise they have homelessness on their consciences.
Susanne Chandler, Burnie
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.