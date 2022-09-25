The more we know the better we are

It is uncontroversial to say that whales beach themselves. They have done so since pre-history, and will continue to into the future. That is not to say that individual beaching events are not tragic, or that they do not deserve a significant investigation.
Last week's mass stranding of 230 pilot whales on the West Coast was curious for a number of reasons; most significantly of course that it occurred just 24 hours after a mass stranding of 14 sperm whales on King Island, and two years to the day after the mass stranding of 470 pilot whales in much the same location.
Rightly, the efforts of those involved has been so far to rescue the survivors and remove the carcasses of the dead, which has been another enormous undertaking.
But, since the news first broke of this stranding, questions were asked about why, and how, this was happening again so soon after 2020's devastating event.
Many theories, including those involving salmon farms, sonar signals, seismic testing, the effect of climate change of ocean currents and changes in migratory patterns, have been floated.
And of course, it is right and fair that such questions are asked and theories are raised, because the better we understand the natural world and our effects on it, the better we can enjoy and prolong our existence.
Similarly, it is right to consider that the significant levels of human activity in our planet's oceans can and do affect the creatures within it. But until those questions are properly asked and scientifically investigated, we cannot accurately say how and why this stranding has occurred.
Much is already known about cetacean behaviour and theories about strandings have been asked over the years; and the fact is that the conversation is ongoing.
So senator Peter Whish-Wilson is right to consider the strandings may be relevant to the federal senate's biodiversity inquiry.
Unsurprisingly, despite how many similar questions had been raised in recent days, the Greens senator was quickly ridiculed on social media for suggesting we "ask the whales" why they beached themselves.
It is a lesson for all that we need not agree on all things to agree on one, and to learn why these whales are dying in such great numbers could benefit everyone.
