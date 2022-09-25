The government in Parliament this week will introduce legislation to provide better consumer protections for people who choose to build new homes.
Under the legislation, home builders would be protected for unfinished or defective work in the event that a builder becomes insolvent, dies or disappears.
A home warranty scheme previously existed in Tasmania until it was abolished in 2008.
Leader of Government Business Nic Street said the legislation was important to the government's commitment to significantly increase housing supply in Tasmania, including the delivery of an additional 10,000 social and affordable houses by 2032.
Labor will continue to pursue the government on the state's ongoing housing crisis this week.
Ella Haddad on Sunday appeared with disability pensioner Shelley Ford who has been forced to couch surf, and at one stage live in a tent, for more than two years.
She said she has taken care of her niece over this time and not having a permanent home has meant she cannot send her to school.
"I feel for her every day, she breaks my heart," Ms Ford said.
"Not knowing where you can put your head down that night and the next night is just horrible - it's sad.
"I've never been in this situation before."
READ MORE: More fire than smoke in Hawks saga
She said she consistently struggled to get information from her case worker on the status of her situation and the availability of vacant social housing properties.
Ms Haddad said Ms Ford was just one example of the 4500 families who were stuck waiting for public and social housing.
"Shelley should be everybody's highest priority," she said.
"She is the highest priority on the government's waitlist and yet she has been waiting for over two years in complete housing insecurity."
The Homes Tasmania Bill to create a new housing authority to replace Housing Tasmania is expected to be debated in the upper house this week.
Ms Haddad said Labor didn't support the bill.
"The problem with the Homes Tasmania Bill is that it actually doesn't put in place any new powers or any new mechanisms to fast-track housing supply," she said.
"I think the government probably has good intentions, but the worry for many people working in the sector is that there won't be any new powers for Homes Tasmania, but they will be putting housing responsibility at arm's length of government."
Housing Minister Guy Barnett called on Labor to reverse its opposition to the bill.
"The establishment of Homes Tasmania has the broad support of our housing and homelessness sector and I call on Labor to stop standing in the way and support the Bill when it is voted on in the Legislative Council," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.